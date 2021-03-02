Divya Dutta rejects 'supporting actor' label, says men are called 'versatile'
- Divya Dutta has expressed her displeasure at being labeled as a supporting actor, insisting she loves playing all kinds of roles.
Actor Divya Dutta has asked people not to 'brand' her as a supporting actor, insisting that she enjoys playing all sorts of roles. She also pointed out the hypocrisy of calling male actors 'versatile' for playing all sorts of roles, but calling women 'supporting actors' for doing the same thing.
Divya tweeted, "It amuses me that male actors who do the same I.e play every kind of roles are not given this term . They are called versatile. but this tag is bestowed upon me because in ur opinion I deserved better. I appreciate . I am very happy doing t best roles in the business. in the meantime., let me be what I love being!! An actor! Don’t try brand me. I don’t need it."
She had written in her prelude, "Kuch journo dosto yun hain ki (some journalist friends) I understand u feel I deserve better, but pls don’t try branding me with a tag of supporting actor. Am not. I am an actor. A complete one at that where I play all sorts of roles . Even leads. U understand? U better understand."
Also read: Rakhi Sawant's mom blushes as Vikas Gupta kisses her: 'Move aside Halle Berry'
Divya was recently seen in Netflix's anthology of short films, Zindagi In Shots. She is now gearing up for Knagana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad, an action film by Razneesh Ghai.
Talking about her future projects, Divya told Hindustan Times in an interview in January, "The first half of 2021 is all booked for me. I have two big feature films and two web series lined up. It is lovely to be back on the sets. I will be shooting in the North – Jaipur, Punjab, Indore."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After calling out Sushant's fans, Ankita Lokhande parties with Rashami Desai
- Ankita Lokhande has shared several pictures and videos from a house party she had with Rashami Desai on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shaza Morani, Priyaank Sharma's Hindu wedding postponed with just days to go
- Shaza Morani and Priyaank Sharma's Hindu wedding ceremony has been postponed, in light of the increase in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra. The couple and their families and friends are currently in the Maldives.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After reunion with grandma Sharmila in Pataudi, Inaaya goes on walk with Soha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Divya Dutta rejects 'supporting actor' label, says men are called 'versatile'
- Divya Dutta has expressed her displeasure at being labeled as a supporting actor, insisting she loves playing all kinds of roles.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti Chopra's Saina Nehwal biopic gets release date, watch teaser
- Actor Parineeti Chopra's long-awaited biopic of badminton ace Saina Nehwal has been given a release date. Watch the first teaser here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ileana has one-word reply after being asked if she's had cosmetic surgery done
- Actor Ileana D'Cruz was asked during an Instagram Ask Me Anything session if she's ever had any cosmetic surgeries done. Here's what she said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana tweets about another FIR against her after 'chacha' Javed's warrant
- Kangana Ranaut says that a new FIR has been registered against her, this time over her tweets on farmers agitation against the farm bills.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tara Sutaria showers boyfriend Aadar Jain with love as he hypes up Tadap
- Tara Sutaria shared the first poster of her upcoming movie Tadap. Her boyfriend Aadar Jain shared the poster on his Instagram Stories and expressed his excitement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sana Khan spotted by paparazzi for first time since getting married. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shakti Kapoor: Shraddha is God’s gift to me
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan plays tabla, shares fresh pics from her Jaipur visit
- Sara Ali Khan is in Jaipur. While she hasn't mentioned the reason behind her visit, it appears that she is in the pink city for a wedding. Sara and Manish Malhotra shared many pictures from the venue.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yami Gautam's road accident impacted her IAS dream, left a prolonged neck injury
- Yami Gautam had previously opened up about a prolonged neck injury that affected her routine life. The actor has now detailed in on a road accident that left her with the injury.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika's throwback post for mom' birthday, Karisma sends her love. See pics
- Sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora posted pictures of their mom to wish her on her birthday and close friend Karisma Kapoor was among the first ones to comment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Film releases galore but grand scale promotions still a big no-no
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhamaka teaser: Kartik is nervous news anchor reporting on terror attack. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox