Doctor G becomes Ayushmann Khurrana's first film to get an A certificate from CBFC

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set for a career first - his upcoming film Doctor G has received an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film also stars Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh. (Also read: Doctor G song Har Jagah Tu sees Ayushmann Khurrana gush over Rakul Preet Singh)

Written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh and Anubhuti, the film is the story of an aspiring orthopaedic surgean who ends up as a gynaecologist. Ayushmann plays the doctor, while Shefali plays his teacher. Sheeba Chaddha plays the role of his mom in the film.

While no changes have been in the film per se, a censor certificate for the film's trailer had two changes. As per the certificate for the trailer, a line ‘nipple se doodh nikalna (to get milk out of nipples)’ was replaced with ‘humare mohalle me ladke cricket khelte hain aur ladkiyan badminton (boys play cricket and girls play badminton in our colony)’. A scene involving a husband and wife's discussion with a doctor was also removed from the trailer. Doctor G is set to release in theatres on October 14.

Expressing her delight at being able to showcase her film without major changes, Anubhuti said in a press statement, “Amidst all the action, thriller and fantasy led movies that have released recently, Doctor G is a fun comedy-drama that is clutter breaking and will be a refreshing watch for the audience.”

She added, "The trailer has been received so well and that is just a glimpse of the comedy and entertainment that’s in store during the film. I am glad the audience will get to watch the film in its entirety that will stay with them for a long time"

CEO Junglee Pictures, Amrita Pandey, added, “The movie is bold, high on entertainment yet subtly breaks stereotypes as one might expect from a true Ayushmann Khurrana film. Despite not having any explicit content, it is a movie for young adults who are exposed to bold yet sensitive and hilarious content and can of course watch it with their families. We are happy there were no cuts suggested and we are able to present the film as is in the theatres, also being under 2 hours, Doctor G will have a refreshing and engaging appeal”

