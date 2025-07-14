Mumbai, His latest outing, “Aap Jaisa Koi”, marks R Madhavan’s return to a love story, a space where he has found considerable success, but the actor says he does not see himself as "romantic hero now" and is only interested in portraying characters that resonate with his age. Don't see myself as a romantic hero: R Madhavan

In his nearly three-decade career, the actor has been a part of quintessential romantic films like “Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein”, “Tanu Weds Manu”, and “Alai Payuthey”, which was later remade in Bollywood as “Saathiya”.

"I've done very few films, so I don't know how that image has stuck for so long. I'm 55 right now, so romancing is like a big danger for me. If it doesn't look age appropriate, like if we don’t look like a couple, then it doesn't look good...,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

“Unless it's extremely age-appropriate, I don't see myself as a romantic hero now. I'm a great actor in terms of drama and the characters that I portray. I don't think I'll be able to entertain people with my ability to show romance,” he said.

Madhavan said he sometimes feels constrained by his “chocolate boy” image, but he is happy that it hasn’t hindered his ability to take on dramatic roles.

“I can pretend sometimes that I'm tired of it because it gets in the way of me playing serious roles. I thought it would, but it didn't. When I was playing ‘Shaitaan’, they accepted it. Despite all that, once it’s all done , I've again become a chocolate boy, like when I shave,” he said.

In “Aap Jaisa Koi”, Madhavan plays Shrirenu Tripathi, a 42-year-old navigating love with Fatima Sana Shaikh’s character, Madhu Bose, who is 10 years younger to him. The movie was released on Netflix on July 11.

The actor said the film steers clear of intimate scenes and instead opts for a portrayal that highlights love through subtle actions.

“There's no intimate scene between us. If there were, then it would be difficult to get pally. So, we're barely hugging in the whole movie, except for the dance sequence, and for that moment.

"There's no hug; we come close, and it gets disturbed. So, there wasn't an intimacy situation because if there was, then I'd have to do it sensitively and correctly so that it doesn't look wrong,” Madhavan added.

Directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the movie presents a unique perspective on companionship, loneliness, and the beauty of discovering love in the most unexpected circumstances.

Madhavan said he resonates with the theme of loneliness as he is often away from his family due to work, and it takes an emotional toll on him.

“I'm fairly senior, so people treat me with a lot of respect and all that, and maintain a distance, which is normal. If you pack up at 6 pm, and then you either go to work out or go back to the same room, and you’re alone till 9 am, so that loneliness increases a lot, and you keep missing them .

"And you suddenly realise that you're emotionally depending on them. Like, my wife once told me, ‘Why are you so needy?’. I said, ‘I'm not needy, I'm alone’. It happens especially if you don't have anybody.”

In addition to this, Madhavan’s role as Ajit Doval in the upcoming action thriller, “Dhurandhar”, has generated a lot of buzz. The Ranveer Singh-starrer film is set to release in December this year.

The actor said it's "flattering" to see the reaction of the fans towards his look from the movie.

On the potential collaboration with renowned director SS Rajamouli for his next film tentatively titled “SSMB 29”, featuring Mahesh Babu, Madhavan said, “Nothing is confirmed.”

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.