Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT release: When and where to watch Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is making its digital debut on Netflix on December 16, allowing fans to enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes. This release date is even more special as it marks Harshvardhan’s birthday, making it a double celebration for fans and the actor. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat featured Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead.

Box office success

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film had a successful theatrical run when it came out on October 21. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat did a box office collection of ₹78.98 crore in India and ₹110.27 crore worldwide, establishing itself as a major commercial success.

Cast and crew

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film is produced by Anshul Garg and Dinesh Jain under the banner of Desi Movies Factory. The music of the film features work from Kunaal Vermaa, Kaushik-Guddu, Rajat Nagpal, Annkur R Pathakk, Rahul Mishra, and DJ Chetas, while the background score is composed by John Stewart Eduri.

Harshvardhan portrays Vikramaditya Bhonsle, a charming politician, while Sonam Bajwa plays actress Adaa Randhawa. The supporting cast includes Sachin Khedekar as Ganpatrao Bhonsle, Shaad Randhawa as Sanjay, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan as Mr Randhawa, and Rajesh Khera as Raheja.

Harshvardhan Rane on social media comparisons

Even after the film’s success, Harshvardhan found himself the subject of online comparisons with Ahaan Panday’s character Krish Kapoor from Saiyaara. The actor took to Instagram, asking fans to stop comparing the two characters. “Guys, please stop! Why are you even comparing two people and two movie characters? Ahaan is very sincere and talented. Please stop,” he wrote, emphasizing his admiration for Ahaan’s work.

When to watch on Netflix?

For those who missed the theatrical experience, Netflix offers the perfect opportunity to catch Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat from December 16 onwards. Fans can stream the romantic drama and witness why it became a box office hit.

With its blend of romance, strong performances, and melodious music, the film promises an engaging watch for audiences across India and beyond.

FAQs:

When is Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat releasing on OTT?

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat comes out on December 16.

Where can I watch Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat online?

The film will be available for streaming on Netflix after its successful theatrical run.

Who are the lead actors?

The romantic drama stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles.