Ekta Kapoor expecting a second baby? 4 things we know

Producer Ekta Kapoor juggles many hats. Besides creating content for TV (Balaji Telefilms), films (Balaji Motion Pictures), and OTT, she's also a mother. Amid conflicting reports of her expecting a second baby, here are 4 things we know about the same. (Also Read: Ekta Kapoor says she was ‘spammed with hatred’ after Thank You For Coming, will have to go hiding when LSD 2 comes) Ekta Kapoor conceived her son Ravie Kapoor via surrogacy in 2018

Ekta expecting a second baby?

In a now-deleted report on Bollywood Life, an insider revealed that Ekta is planning another baby via surrogacy. “Ekta's son Ravie Kapoor is 5 years old and she feels he needs a sibling, as Ekta has lived that life. Tusshar Kapoor and she share the greatest bond as siblings and they always each other's back. And Ekta feels that Ravie her elder son shouldn't have the emptiness of a sibling bonding and she has thought of welcoming another baby soon,” stated the source.

Rumours put to rest?

However, a new report in the Times of India, another source close to Ekta rubbished the rumours. “It's unacceptable to spread false information just for the sake of clicks in an exclusive article. Respectfully, journalists should verify facts with the team before publishing. It's absolutely funny and laughable that people come up with these news,” they stated.

Ekta's first baby

Ekta announced in 2019 that she conceived her first baby, a son named Ravie Kapoor, via surrogacy. Interestingly, her son is named after his grandfather and Ekta's father, veteran actor and producer Jeetendra, whose real name is Ravi Kapoor. Ekta recently threw a grand fifth birthday bash for Ravie in January.

Tusshar's son

Not only Ekta, but also her brother and actor Tusshar Kapoor conceived his son via surrogacy. In the same year as Ekta, Tusshar welcomed Laksshya through the same path of surrogacy.

On the work front, Ekta is celebrating the success of her co-production Crew, Rajesh A Krishnan's heist comedy starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, which earned over ₹75 crore at the domestic box office. She also recently released another film, Dibakar Banerjee's LSD 2: Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 in cinemas. Her upcoming movies include The Sabarmati Report, starring Vikrant Massey.