Ekta Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19, Vikrant Massey sends her 'tons of love and hugs'

Film and television producer Ekta Kapoor on Monday shared that she has tested positive for the Covid-19. Taking to Instagram, she shared a post about her diagnosis.

Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Despite taking all precautions, I have tested Covid positive. I am fine and request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves."

Reacting to her post, Hina Khan wrote, "Speedy recovery." Sanjay Kapoor, Arslan Goni and Aly Goni wished her, "Get well soon." Shweta Tiwari said, "Owh... Take care and get well soon." Hansal Mehta commented, "Take care Ekta."

Guneet Monga commented, "Sending you lots of love @ektarkapoor you will be fine in no time." Vikrant Massey said, "Wishing you a speedy recovery! Sending tons of love and hugs." Mouni Roy wrote, "Get well soonest. Lots of love." Divya Agarwal said, "Take care and get well soon. Lots of love and positivity."

Earlier in the day, actor John Abraham said that he and his wife, Priya Runchal tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mumbai has witnessed a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases since the second half of December. On Sunday, it reported 8,063 new cases, 1,763 more than Saturday's tally, taking the caseload to 7,99,520, while the city's overall death toll stood at 16,377, as per official data.

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor is currently working on different movies like Do Baaraa and Ek Villain Returns. She also has Freddy, starring actor Kartik Aaryan, in the pipeline. She has also collaborated with Kareena Kapoor on the actor's debut production.

Also Read | John Abraham and wife Priya Runchal test Covid-19 positive, quarantined at home

Last year, Ekta received the prestigious Padma Shri from President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. She was felicitated for her contribution in the field of television, films and digital content. She was accompanied by her father and veteran star Jeetendra for the ceremony.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON