Emraan Hashmi defends ‘great actor’ Salman Khan amid Sikandar's failure: ‘10 saal pehle log SRK ke liye keh rahe the'

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Written by Riya Sharma
Apr 17, 2025 01:50 PM IST

Emraan Hashmi talked about Salman Khan's film not working at the box office, expressed belief that he will make a comeback soon. 

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been going through a low phase at the box office. His latest release, Sikandar, failed to perform well. Now, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Emraan Hashmi, who worked with Salman in Tiger 3, defended the actor and expressed belief that he’ll bounce back soon. (Also Read: Emraan Hashmi calls Pak actor Javed Sheikh’s claim that he was rude to him bizarre: ‘We were never friends’)

Emraan Hashmi heaps praise on Salman Khan, calls him great actor.
Emraan Hashmi heaps praise on Salman Khan, calls him great actor.

Emraan on Salman Khan's recent failures

When asked if he has reached out to Salman since his films have not been working at the box office, Emraan said, “I have not spoken to him for a while. But I think he will bounce back. He is very smart. Voh itne decades se yahan rahe hai, har cheez mein utaar chadhav aata hai. 10 saal pehle log same cheez keh rahe the Shah Rukh Khan ke liye (He has been around for so many decades — there are ups and downs in everything. Ten years ago, people were saying the same thing about Shah Rukh Khan) — he bounced back. So they know too much, they’ve seen so much in the industry. This is sometimes not in your hands.”

He added, “When things go right, you can’t quantify that either. It’s not in your control. It’s not like he isn’t doing films to the best of his abilities. Sometimes things just don’t work. A film doesn’t always turn out the way you imagined it would. But I think he has seen a lot of life and the industry — he has so much experience. He’s a great actor, he’s got fantastic presence and great charisma. I think he’ll bounce back soon.”

Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi's Tiger 3

Emraan played the role of the antagonist in Salman’s film Tiger 3. The film, which also featured Katrina Kaif, emerged as a success at the box office. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, the film earned praise for its action sequences but was also criticised for its plot and pace.

Sikandar's box office performance

Salman’s Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, was one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. However, it failed to meet audience expectations. The film received criticism for its dull storyline and, even though fans enjoyed watching Salman in his action avatar, it earned only 184 crore worldwide at the box office.

Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi's upcoming movies

Salman will next be seen in an action film with Sanjay Dutt. He also has Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2 lined up. Emraan, on the other hand, will next be seen in the film Ground Zero, which is based on the heroism of a real-life BSF officer. The film, which also stars Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain in prominent roles, is set to release on April 25.

