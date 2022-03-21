Entertainment news live updates: 83 arrives on Disney+ Hotstar, Runway 34 trailer out soon
Monday will see the release of the first trailer of Ajay Devgn's upcoming film, Runway 34. The weekend collections for Bachchhan Paandey and The Kashmir Files are in. Check out all the updates from the world of entertainment here.
Follow all the updates here:
Mon, 21 Mar 2022 01:38 PM
Aamir Khan talks about The Kashmir Files
Aamir Khan said that he would definitely watch The Kashmir Files and added that every Indian should watch it as it is based on a tragic event. Read full story here.
Mon, 21 Mar 2022 01:10 PM
Shabaash Mithu teaser out
Taapsee Pannu shares a glimpse of herself as cricketer Mithali Raj in the newly-released teaser of her upcoming film, Shabaash Mithu. Read full story here.
Mon, 21 Mar 2022 12:58 PM
83 arrives on Disney+ Hotstar
Ranveer Singh-starrer has 83 arrived on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Kabir Khan, ’83 is based on the first Cricket World Cup win for Team India in 1983.
Mon, 21 Mar 2022 12:54 PM
Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy
Kareena Kapoor, Dia Mirza and more congratulated Sonam Kapoor as she announced her first pregnancy. Read full story here.
Mon, 21 Mar 2022 12:43 PM
Bachchhan Paandey box office weekend collection
Bachchhan Paandey collected around ₹35 crore nett during extended Holi weekend. The Akshay Kumar-starrer was pushed to the edges by The Kashmir Files at the box office. Read full story here.