Entertainment news live updates: 83 arrives on Disney+ Hotstar, Runway 34 trailer out soon

Entertainment news live updates: The Kashmir Files is still going strong at the box office, Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 trailer out soon.
Entertainment news live updates: Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev in 83.
Entertainment news live updates: Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev in 83.
Updated on Mar 21, 2022 01:39 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Monday will see the release of the first trailer of Ajay Devgn's upcoming film, Runway 34. The weekend collections for Bachchhan Paandey and The Kashmir Files are in. Check out all the updates from the world of entertainment here.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 21, 2022 01:38 PM IST

    Aamir Khan talks about The Kashmir Files

    Aamir Khan said that he would definitely watch The Kashmir Files and added that every Indian should watch it as it is based on a tragic event. Read full story here.

  • Mar 21, 2022 01:10 PM IST

    Shabaash Mithu teaser out

    Taapsee Pannu shares a glimpse of herself as cricketer Mithali Raj in the newly-released teaser of her upcoming film, Shabaash Mithu. Read full story here. 

  • Mar 21, 2022 12:58 PM IST

    83 arrives on Disney+ Hotstar

    Ranveer Singh-starrer has 83 arrived on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Kabir Khan, ’83 is based on the first Cricket World Cup win for Team India in 1983.

  • Mar 21, 2022 12:54 PM IST

    Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy

    Kareena Kapoor, Dia Mirza and more congratulated Sonam Kapoor as she announced her first pregnancy. Read full story here

  • Mar 21, 2022 12:43 PM IST

    Bachchhan Paandey box office weekend collection

    Bachchhan Paandey collected around 35 crore nett during extended Holi weekend. The Akshay Kumar-starrer was pushed to the edges by The Kashmir Files at the box office. Read full story here.

