EXCLUSIVE: Ankush refutes rumours of him abandoning his ill father Arun Bali, ‘Till the last breath alive in me and my father, I will keep serving him’

Veteran actor Arun Bali is going through a neuromuscular problem, Myasthenia Gravis, and was admitted to Hiranandani Hospital in January. Bali’s son Ankush Bali reveals that the condition is not “fatal” and his father is “home now”.

“We admitted him to the hospital for Intravenous Immunoglobulin therapy. Us baat ka batangad hi bana diya. He did get an infection, during the procedure and his health did deteriorate. He was on ventilators for two days. (But) He sailed through. So there was not much of a problem. He is weak, nothing else to worry about. There was slurring which has improved a lot. We will be admitting him again for the same treatment,” reveals Ankush.

Amid such times, there were speculations around Ankush abandoning his ill father. “I heard that I have left my father in the hospital to rot, that he doesn’t have money and barely makes his meals. Some YouTuber put a video. I wanted to bash him. There were rumours that I was taking (financial) help from someone. My father has worked his entire life and saved up so there’s no such problem. Till the last breath alive in me and my father, I will keep serving him. Those who doubt me, I don’t care about them.”

A self-claimed “brat” Ankush believes that the last few months have made him mature. His family incurred “ ₹30 lakhs” of medical expenses in the past six months including his father and wife (she suffered a brain hemorrhage in September 2021)’s. “My father’s (insurance) claim has been rejected. There is no cash crunch, but a dent on my savings,” Ankush discloses.

On a parting note, Ankush mentions, “I don’t want my dad to die sitting at home. I want him to work till his last breath as acting is his passion and gives him joy.”