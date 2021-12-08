EXCLUSIVE: Hari and Sukhmani to perform at Katrina-Vicky’s wedding

We all know that actor Vicky Kaushal loves Punjabi music, and he has ensured that his wedding with actor Katrina Kaif comes with that ‘desi’ musical groove with performance by folktronica duo Hari and Sukhmani.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

We can exclusively share that the duo known for fusing traditional folk music of Punjab with electronic music will be performing at the wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur.

“Both the actors, especially Vicky, love Punjabi music, which is why the independent artists have found a place in the lineup of performances with Bollywood biggies at the star-studded wedding.” said a well-placed source.

Hari Singh and Sukhmani Malik have aced to revive folk tunes, and proved it with their versions of Madhaniya, Challa, Boohey Bariyan, Yariyaan and Latthay Di Chaadar.

Their creations stand out by the way their opening English vocals glide into boliyan, giving it a fusion spin. And this is one of the reasons they are apt for the performance at the couple’s wedding, considering Kaif hails from the UK and Kaushal hails from Punjab.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The wedding venue has been lit up with lights for the pre-wedding festivities. Kaif and Kaushal are all set to the tie knot on December 9.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sharvari Wagh, Shankar Mahadevan, Vijay Krishna Acharya, Radhika Madan, Gurdas Maan among others were spotted arriving at the Jaipur airport.

Kaif and Kaushal, rumoured to be dating since 2019, have been tight-lipped about their relationship. They were spotted together several times in the last two years. They left for Jaipur from Mumbai on Monday evening with their families. Soon after their arrival in Jaipur, the two families were driven straight to the wedding venue.