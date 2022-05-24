Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / EXCLUSIVE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to watch Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj in Delhi
bollywood

EXCLUSIVE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to watch Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj in Delhi

The upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer, Prithviraj, is set to have a high-profile audience before the film's formal release.
Union Minister Amit Shah (left) and Akshay Kumar in a still from Prithviraj (right).
Updated on May 24, 2022 09:22 PM IST
ByHTC

HT has exclusively learned that the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, will watch the Yash Raj Films' production at a special preview screening on June 1 in Delhi. The audience is also likely to comprise some cabinet ministers, senior politicians and high-ranking bureaucrats.

“The subject matter of the film — the story of India’s last Hindu ruler Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan — is of immense interest to Amit Shah ji who has always insisted that Indians should know about the historical value and valour of bravehearts like Prithviraj Chauhan, who fought and defeated Mughal ruler Muhammad of Ghori,” says a source, wishing to stay unnamed.

The film, directed by PadmaShri awardee Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, has been made on epic scale to depict the saga of wars fought by Prithviraj Chauhan, played by Akshay Kumar in the film that releases in theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on June 3.

“The film has a massive budget and has been based on 18 years of research. While it is being promoted on all forums, to get the Home Minister of the Country to watch it is a big boost to the film’s cast and crew,” adds the source. The film marks the acting debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, and also stars actors Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in key roles.

