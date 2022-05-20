Exclusive: Addinath Kothare is glad ‘Marathi films are getting recognised internationally’; hopes to ‘bump into’ Ranveer Singh at Cannes

Actor Addinath Kothare is currently at the French Riviera for the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The actor-producer is helming a Marathi film Bena that is selected by the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC), for the International Co- Production Market at the Cannes Film Festival’s Marche Du Films. “Out of India they only select five films and my film is among them,” Kothare over a telephonic conversation.

“It’s a huge platform,” he gushes, adding that he will have meetings with producers across the globe, looking to fund projects. “They will listen to our concepts while we will be looking to get international investors for our project. I’m really proud that my first project (Bena) has got such amazing recognition and has been selected by the Indian government. Moreover, I’m glad that Marathi films are getting recognised internationally,” he adds.

Talking about the movie, he mentions that it is in the “realistic space” and is around a 10-year-old from Koyna backwaters. For now, he is not a part of the project as an actor as he states: “I’m just producing it. It’s in the development stage, we are looking to set up the project.”

Kothare hints that he will also make a splash at the red carpet however, doesn’t speak much about that. “It’s an amazing feeling (to be here). India is the focus this year and it’s a great moment for us. Indian cinema is making a mark and I’m proud that I’m part of that journey officially,” he elaborates. Interestingly Kothare’s ‘83 co-star Ranveer Singh is also headed to the film festival and the former is absolutely unaware of it. “That’s great news. I hope I get to bump into him,” he signs off.