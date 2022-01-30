Fans ‘spot’ Vicky Kaushal in Team India scorecard from U-19 World Cup, he says ‘thank you for spamming me’

Vicky Kaushal has never boasted about his cricketing skills. He may be a National Award-winning actor but not many would bet on him to make it to the Indian cricket team. But his namesakes (plural) just have.

In the ongoing ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, the Indian U-19 team was playing Bangladesh in the quarter-final on Saturday when fans spotted that Vicky had inadvertently made his way into the scorecard. Two Indian bowlers--Vicky Ostwal and Kaushal Tambe--had taken wickets in the game successively. And when the scorecard listed their first names next to each other, eagle-eyed fans spotted it looked like Vicky Kaushal.

Many took screengrabs of the moment tagging Vicky on social media about this discovery. The actor himself took note eventually. Early morning on Sunday, Vicky shared a screengrab of the scorecard on Instagram Stories with the names Vicky and Kaushal circled. He wrote, "Thank you internet for spamming me with this today. Best wishes Team India U-19," he wrote, adding heart emoji and the Indian flag.

The picture and note posted by Vicky Kaushal on Instagram Stories.

The India U-19 won the match on Saturday and will now face Australia in the semi-finals on Wednesday. With his two namesakes almost certain to play the game, it'd be interesting to see if Vicky finds time to cheer them and Team India then.

Vicky recently wrapped up the shoot of Laxman Utekar's upcoming film in Indore. The film, which also stars Sara Ali Khan, is said to be the sequel to Laxman's 2018 film Luka Chuppi, which featured Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. However, there is no official confirmation on that.

Vicky will also be seen in the comedy Govinda Naam Mera and The Great Indian Family, both expected to release this year. He also has the biopic of former Army chief Field Marshal Sam Mankeshaw lined up after that. The film, titled Sam Bahadur, is being helmed by Meghna Gulzar.

