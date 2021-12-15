Fawad Khan says he misses Bollywood, made ‘great friends’ in the industry with whom he is still in touch

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan said that he misses Bollywood. He appeared in a handful of Hindi films, including Khoobsurat and Kapoor & Sons. His last Indian release was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016.

After the Uri attack in 2016, the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association passed a resolution to ban Pakistani artists from working in Indian films. The All Indian Cine Workers Association announced a total ban on Pakistani artists after the Pulwama terror attack in 2019.

In an interview with Film Companion, Fawad was asked if he misses Bollywood. “I do. I made some great friends there, I still keep in touch with them. Yeah, I miss it. I miss Mumbai, it’s a beautiful city. In fact, all the cities that I have been to, I have had a lovely experience,” he said.

Fawad and his Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sanam Saeed are set to reunite after eight years for a Zindagi Digital series directed by Asim Abbasi. The show, which will also stream on Zee5, was announced this week.

In a statement, Fawad said, “I think Zindagi is taking bold and brave decisions when it comes to storytelling. It’s naturally evolving into a platform that encourages diversity of opinion and inclusiveness for all filmmakers and material ranging from everyday mainstream to avant-garde and noir. I feel there’s a place for everyone in this artistic landscape.”

The as-yet-untitled show ‘blends together magical realism and supernatural fantasy within a family reunion setting’ and explores the themes of ‘love, loss and reconciliation’. Fawad will play a single parent who is ‘ridden with guilt for what he has lost’. Sanam, meanwhile, will be seen as someone who is ‘harbouring otherworldly secrets’ and ‘takes it upon herself to heal, and make whole, everyone who surrounds her’.

(With inputs from PTI)