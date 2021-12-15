Feel strongly about the value of sports in people’s lives: Esha Gupta

It is no secret that actor Esha Gupta is a sport lover. An Arsenal ambassador, her social media is a testament to her love for sports. In fact, she has been playing volleyball since childhood. While in school, she also won many 400 meter races.

“I used to play volleyball for India. I love playing tennis and even had a coach who trained me in baseball. Whenever I get a chance, I go go-karting. I love outdoor sports and physical activity a lot. It keeps me alive,” says Gupta, who took to boxing as part of her prep for upcoming web series, Invisible Woman, a while back.

Talking about the importance of pursuing sports and how it helps instil a sense of discipline in an individual, she says, “I feel very strongly about the value of sports in the lives of people. I don’t think that we, as a culture, give as much importance to sports. But I have always fostered the thought (to promote sports).”

The Total Dhamaal (2019) actor has invested in putting together a street ball team to getting a team of girls to play soccer. She also has a basketball team of her own. “I love NBA (National Basketball Association) and have my own team as well in Mumbai. I was so inspired seeing young boys and girls and hearing their stories,” she shares.

This week, the 36-year-old took off to UAE to attend the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and met F1 driver Carlos Sainz. “I knew I wanted to be here for F1. The adrenaline rush and the joy of watching cars racing, makes me tremendously happy!” she signs off.