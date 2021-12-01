Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / For her birthday, Dia Mirza requests fans to step for forest guards of the country
bollywood

For her birthday, Dia Mirza requests fans to step for forest guards of the country

Actor Dia Mirza will be donating a lakh each day over a span of 40 days for the well-being of the families of Van Rakshaks (forest guards), who lost their lives amid the ongoing pandemic
Actor Dia Mirza will be turning 40 on December 9
Published on Dec 01, 2021 11:39 AM IST
BySugandha Rawal

Actor-producer Dia Mirza, who has been the voice of change for conservation and protection of environment, has a special wish for her fans on her 40th birthday on December 9.

Instead of throwing a big party, the actor intends to help the bereaved families of the country’s forest guards, who lost their lives amid the ongoing pandemic. A hopeful Mirza says, “I appeal to everyone to join me, donate for the cause and help ensure a safe future for the families of those who gave up their lives to protect our forests.”

At the peak of the second wave of the pandemic, forest guards continued to work and patrol the forest on foot. “This year, around March and June, the country lost more than 500 of these conservation heroes to Covid-19,” she shares, adding that “most of them were aged between 30 and 50”.

Standing by their families, Mirza will be donating 40 lakh and “seeks everyone’s help to maximise the impact”.

RELATED STORIES

She reveals, “Beginning with my 40th birthday this year, for the next 40 days, I will donate a lakh each day and hope that you all will contribute alongside me to the best of your abilities.”

Mirza further goes on to say, “I’d request all those who may want to send me flowers or gifts on my birthday, to instead make a donation to Wildlife Trust of India to help our Van Rakshaks.”

The UNEP Goodwill Ambassador as well as the ambassador of Wildlife Trust of India feels it is everyone’s duty to support the forest guards, whom she calls “guardians of the wild”, to honour their efforts in serving nature.

She adds, “The sudden demise of such committed people is not only heart-wrenching but a blow to nature conservation. The least we can do now is to recognise their service and stand in support of the young families they leave behind.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
IPL 2022 Retention
World Aids Day 2021
Katrina Kaif
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron variant
Assam lynching
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP