For her birthday, Dia Mirza requests fans to step for forest guards of the country

Actor-producer Dia Mirza, who has been the voice of change for conservation and protection of environment, has a special wish for her fans on her 40th birthday on December 9.

Instead of throwing a big party, the actor intends to help the bereaved families of the country’s forest guards, who lost their lives amid the ongoing pandemic. A hopeful Mirza says, “I appeal to everyone to join me, donate for the cause and help ensure a safe future for the families of those who gave up their lives to protect our forests.”

At the peak of the second wave of the pandemic, forest guards continued to work and patrol the forest on foot. “This year, around March and June, the country lost more than 500 of these conservation heroes to Covid-19,” she shares, adding that “most of them were aged between 30 and 50”.

Standing by their families, Mirza will be donating ₹40 lakh and “seeks everyone’s help to maximise the impact”.

She reveals, “Beginning with my 40th birthday this year, for the next 40 days, I will donate a lakh each day and hope that you all will contribute alongside me to the best of your abilities.”

Mirza further goes on to say, “I’d request all those who may want to send me flowers or gifts on my birthday, to instead make a donation to Wildlife Trust of India to help our Van Rakshaks.”

The UNEP Goodwill Ambassador as well as the ambassador of Wildlife Trust of India feels it is everyone’s duty to support the forest guards, whom she calls “guardians of the wild”, to honour their efforts in serving nature.

She adds, “The sudden demise of such committed people is not only heart-wrenching but a blow to nature conservation. The least we can do now is to recognise their service and stand in support of the young families they leave behind.”

