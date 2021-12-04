Fourth lockdown in Austria: Celina Jaitly Haag worries about children’s education receiving a setback

Austria has gone under a nationwide lockdown owing to the spread of the new variant of the coronavirus. Actor Celina Jaitly Haag, who lives in an Austrian Alpine village, with her husband and sons, believes that it is a “good and sensible decision to avoid an impending fifth wave during Christmas tourism season”. However, she worries about her children who are yet to be vaccinated.

“Peter and I are both vaccinated plus we have had a booster. But there’s no vaccine for children below the age of 12 and the stupidity of the ‘anti-vaccine community’ puts all others and children at the risk of exposure. All our boys are below the age of 12 and we live in constant fear,” she shares.

But what majorly concerns the actor is education being affected due to repeated lockdowns. “Schooling has suffered around the world and even though schools are still open in Austria, we’re worried about the virus. Not just school but sport is also very important for the overall development of children. However, team sports have suffered a massive setback,” she explains.

Quiz if she’s worried about the lockdown dampening Christmas spirits and Haag says, “Life in the Austrian Alps makes up for all that is lacking. The snow-capped mountains and fir trees are a constant reminder of all that we can be grateful for, specifically to Mother Nature who provides ample reassurance of good tidings.”

The 40-year-old says that her family is more prepared to face a crisis this time around. “My husband is an expert in crisis management and supplies were kept as a contingency against another lockdown. The good thing is that Austria became the first European country to make Covid vaccination a legal requirement. Hopefully, things will return to normal after this,” Haag ends.