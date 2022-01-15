‘Freshly Omicron negative’ Mahira Khan shares photos of her new look, reveals mom’s hilarious reaction

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, who paid a visit to the salon after recovering from Covid-19, now sports a new look - a fringed one. Mahira, known for her signature sense of humour, shared a few selfies, revealing her look post a haircut session. In her caption, Mahira said that she had recently contracted the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and is negative now.

Mahira also shared how her mother reacted to her new hairstyle with a hilarious one-liner: “I went for a trim... and first I asked for him to dye my hair pink and they all freaked out (I will do it… I'm gonna do it)... and then after the trim, I went back and said cut me a fringe. I came back home and my mother went - Ya Allah!”

Talking about the possibility of a ‘mid-life crisis’, Mahira added: “Is it a post two time Covid survivor thing? Mid-life crisis? God knows... all I know is I’ve never been the one who dyed my hair in school/ college… not even a piercing here and there... And this felt good. Just doing something on a whim. So yeah… I’m freshly Omicron negative and insanely life positive. PS all tips for maintaining a fringe are welcome!"

In 2020, the actor had contracted Covid-19 in December, when she shared the news in a post, writing: “I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am isolating and have also informed all those who were in close contact with me over the last few days. It's been rough but it will be ok soon, Inshallah. Please, please wear a mask and follow other SOPs - for your sake and others.”

Mahira Khan, a Pakistani star, made her foray into Bollywood with the 2017 film Raees, in which she co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan. Mahira is best known for her role in the Pakistani TV show Humsafar, in which she was paired opposite Fawad Khan. Her filmography also includes 7 Din Mohabbat In, Superstar and Ho Mann Jahaan. On television, she has starred in shows such as Shehr-e-Zaat, Neeyat and Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay.

