Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Friendship Day: How Kangana Ranaut went from being starstruck by Priyanka Chopra to calling her 'secular puppy'
bollywood

Friendship Day: How Kangana Ranaut went from being starstruck by Priyanka Chopra to calling her 'secular puppy'

On Friendship Day 2021, here's tracing how Kangana Ranaut went from saying that Priyanka Chopra knows her 'better than any journalist' to calling her a 'secular puppy'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON AUG 01, 2021 10:43 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut worked together in Fashion.

Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut worked together in the 2008 film Fashion, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. Kangana even admitted to being starstruck by her back then. In recent months, however, it seems as if their relationship has soured, after Kangana publicly attacked Priyanka over her political views.

On Friendship Day, here's tracing the evolution of their relationship, which went from Kangana Ranaut saying that Priyanka Chopra knows her 'better than any journalist' to calling her a 'secular puppy'.

"She’s my friend and knows me better than any journalist. It takes a lot of nurturing, care and effort to maintain a healthy equation in the industry," Kangana had said about Priyanka in a 2015 interview with Hindustan Times.

In an October 2020 interview with a leading daily, on the 12th anniversary of Fashion, Kangana recalled, "Priyanka is fabulous. She is somebody who back then also when I was 19 and she was such a big star. I was so starry-eyed because when I was in school, that time I have been watching her films and here I was in my initial years. She was so cool. She didn’t treat me like a kid or a junior. I felt like she is a friend, who shared food with me and asked me questions like ‘how do I look?, is this ok?, how this dress is looking?’ So I didn’t feel like she is my senior and she is such a big star. It was a nice feeling that she has that ability, it’s wonderful."

However in 2018, Kangana appeared to be upset at Priyanka, who didn't inform her about her engagement to singer-actor Nick Jonas. She was quoted by DNA as saying at an event, "Achcha? Woh meri bahut achi dost hai, unhone mujhe nahi bataya toh phir main khafa hoon. (Really? She is a close friend of mine and I am upset now that she didn't tell me about it)."

Also read: Kangana Ranaut demands to know why Priyanka Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh aren’t questioned about their intentions

Things turned for the worse during the 2020 farmers protests, when Priyanka put out social media posts in solidarity with the protesting farmers, and Kangana accused her and Diljit Dosanjh of misleading the public. She also called Priyanka a 'secular puppy'. She wrote, “People like @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra will be hailed by the left media for misleading and encouraging farmers protests...”

Priyanka was last seen in the back-to-back Netflix releases We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger. Kangana was last seen in Panga.

Topics
priyanka chopra kangana ranaut friendship day

