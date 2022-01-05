The New Year will see a host of actors paired opposite each other for the very first time, in equally exciting films. Here are five such fresh onscreen pairings that are being talked about the most:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani

From Akshay Kumar- Manushi Chhillar, Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani: Top 5 fresh onscreen jodis to watch out for in 2022

They both are promising stars from the latest generation of actors. Aaryan’s last release was the direct to OTT thriller Dhamaka, for which he received good reviews, while Advani was a part of the much-acclaimed Shershaah. They unite for Anees Bazmee’s sequel to the 2007 horror thriller Bhool Bhulaiya.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akshay Kumar- Manushi Chhillar

From Akshay Kumar- Manushi Chhillar, Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani: Top 5 fresh onscreen jodis to watch out for in 2022

Chillar, crowned Miss World in 2017, is set for a dream acting debut, paired opposite Kumar in Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s historical epic Prithviraj. The film also stars Sonu Sood in a pivotal role, and the original January release has now been pushed ahead due to the rising Covid-19 cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepika Padukone- Hrithik Roshan

From Akshay Kumar- Manushi Chhillar, Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani: Top 5 fresh onscreen jodis to watch out for in 2022

Now here’s a combo which will be a treat for movie goers. Padukone and Roshan are counted amongs the most good looking actors in the world, and their acting chops too have been lauded. They join hands for Sidharth Anand’s action flick Fighter. The announcement had taken fans by surprise, and it looks set to be a hit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajkummar Rao- Bhumi Pednekar

From Akshay Kumar- Manushi Chhillar, Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani: Top 5 fresh onscreen jodis to watch out for in 2022

Rao and Pednekar will be seen sharing screen space in this family drama Badhaai Do. Helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, it is seen as a spiritual sequel to the 2018 film Badhaai Ho, which had starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in leading roles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sidhant Chaturvedi- Katrina Kaif- Ishaan Khatter

From Akshay Kumar- Manushi Chhillar, Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani: Top 5 fresh onscreen jodis to watch out for in 2022

Kaif teams up with both Chaturvedi and Khatter for the first time in this horror comedy Phone Bhoot. The film, directed by Gurmeet Singh, is set for a July release, as of now.