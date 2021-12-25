From Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty, this is how Bollywood celebrated Christmas 2021. See pics

Actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Neetu Kapoor, Anushka Sharma gave a glimpse of their Christmas celebrations on Instagram. The actors also wished their fans on social media.

Shilpa shared a picture of herself sitting in front of a Christmas tree. Wishing her fans, she wrote, “Wishing all of you a peaceful and Merry Christmas. May this blessed day fill your lives with loads of happiness, smiles, and love."

Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also celebrated Christmas eve together. Sharing a photo with Ranbir, Alia and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Neetu wished her fans a Merry Christmas. Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented on her picture with Ranbir by dropping heart emojis in the comments section.

Neetu Kapoor shares photos from Christmas celebrations.(Instagram)

Cricketer Virat Kohli shared an old photo with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma. In the photo, the couple was seen sitting with a Santa Claus on a bench. He captioned the picture, “Merry Christmas.” Anushka also shared the photo on Instagram and captioned it, “Merry Christmas from Santa and us.”

Virat Kohli celebrates christmas with wife Anushka Sharma.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi posted a picture of herself with her husband Javed Akhtar and wrote, “Merry Christmas glad tidings and good cheer to all.” Actor Divya Dutta commented on the picture and wrote, “Kitne sweet ho aap dono (You two are so sweet). Look adorable. Miss You. Merry Christmas.” In the photo, Shabana and Javed posed with funny caps in front of a Christmas tree.

Actor Richa Chadha posted a photo of herself and captioned it, “Good morning and a very Merry Christmas to all. This is the season to be goofy. Spread love, cuz finally that’s the only thing that wins. While you’re at it, spare a thought for the fools burning effigies of Santa”

Good morning and a very Merry Christmas to all. ❣️🥰😍T’is the season to be goofy.

Spread love, cuz finally that’s the only thing that wins.

While you’re at it, spare a thought for the fools burning effigies of Santa 😂 pic.twitter.com/7jzUW1R1jW — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 25, 2021

Actors Akshay Kumar, Chitrangada Singh, Anupam Kher and others also wished their fans on Christmas.

