New Delhi, The soundtrack of "Sholay" is memorable and hum worthy just like its dialogues and characters even after 50 years. The R D Burman album encapsulates the range of emotions the revenge drama showcases eloquently. From brotherhood to romance: 'Sholay' songs mirror its many moods

Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar and Manna Dey performed vocals for Dharmendra, Malini and Bachchan, respectively. Here is a list of its songs:

"Yeh Dosti": The brotherhood anthem, depicting Jai and Veeru's strong friendship, is a track referenced even today. The beautiful upbeat song is sung by Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey. In a scooter, with a sidecar, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra have light hearted fun while professing their undying friendship to each other. The track was remixed by Shankar Mahadevan and Udit Narayan for the 2010 Malayalam film "Four Friends" and was also used to symbolise India-US friendship in the same year during Barack Obama's visit.

"Mehbooba Mehbooba": The item song, sung by Burman, remains memorable due to the breathtaking performance by Helen. In the scene, Amjad Khan contrasts Helen's sensuality with a menacing presence as he and his gang enjoy a night out. The song keeps appearing in pop culture. It was recreated in a 2005 version by the Kronos Quartet for their Grammy-nominated album "You've Stolen My Heart", featuring Asha Bhosle. It was also remixed and sung by Himesh Reshammiya, along with Bhosle, in his debut film "Aap Kaa Surroor".

"Jab Tak Hai Jaan": Sung by Lata Mangeshkar, the song showcases Hema Malini's Basanti dancing to save Veeru's life from Gabbar. Malini painfully dances on glass shards as an angry Veeru, tied up as he is, watches helplessly.

"Holi Ke Din Dil Khil Jate Hai": Sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, this song captures a moment of unfiltered joy among the villagers on the festival of Holi. The song also captures the budding romance between Veeru and Basanti and Jai and Jaya Bahaduri's Radha. The song is flooded with imagery of pink gulaal with the unity between the villagers. But their happiness does not last long as Gabbar strikes during the festival.

"Koi Haseena Jab Rooth Jaati": The song features Veeru trying to win over Basanti while they ride her horse-cart. The playful banter of the fan-favourite couple provides a much needed dose of joy with the melodious voice of Kishore Kumar.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.