From Heropanti 2 to Badhaai Do, 2022 will see the return of the hit franchises

It looks like fans of some of the past films will get to revisit them as there are a number of sequels set for release in 2022.

Badhaai Do

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2018 comedy film Badhaai Ho starring Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra was a sleeper hit and now the franchise is being taken forward with this new film. Badhaai Do is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni. The new film will star Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar and is slated to release in February.

Tiger Shroff stars in Heropanti 2

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Heropanti 2

Heropanti (2014) marked the debut of Tiger Shroff and he is going to be back again to take the series forward with Heropanti 2. The romantic action film is directed by Ahmed Khan and besides Shroff, it stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria. As of now it is scheduled to hit cinemas in April.

Actor Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Anees Bazmee is taking the baton from Priyadarshan and helming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is the sequel to 2007 hit horror comedy, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Kartik Aaryan is the lead in this film and will share screen space with Tabu and Kiara Advani. It is expected to make its way in March.

Actors John Abraham and Disha Patani star in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ek Villain Returns

After the resounding success of the 2014 romantic thriller Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor, director Mohit Suri is revisiting the franchise with a new cast in Ek Villain Returns. The thriller stars Disha Patani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles and is expected to hit theatres in July.

Gadar 2 is currently on floors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gadar 2

Tara Singh, Sakeena and Jeete, the on screen family that touched everyone’s hearts back in 2001 in Gadar, are coming back. Gadar 2 is in the making after years of speculation. The film will star see Sunny Deol reprise his role of Tara Singh, Ameesha Patel as Sakeena and Utkarsh Sharma as Jeete. The film is currently on floors and is slated to release later this year.