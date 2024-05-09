 Gadera: Unveiling the Epic Saga of Colonial Ambition and Indigenous Resistance Exclusive Premiere on Zee5, May 10 | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gadera: Unveiling the Epic Saga of Colonial Ambition and Indigenous Resistance Exclusive Premiere on Zee5, May 10

PTI |
May 09, 2024 12:36 PM IST

Gadera: Unveiling the Epic Saga of Colonial Ambition and Indigenous Resistance Exclusive Premiere on Zee5, May 10

In the mystical landscapes of Kumaon & Garhwal Mandal, a tale of intrigue, courage, and ancient secrets unfolds in the upcoming film "Gadera." Directed by Yogesh Vats, this cinematic masterpiece promises to take audiences on a gripping journey through the heart of British Colonial India. Set against the backdrop of the Himalayas in 1912, "Gadera" delves into the clash between imperial ambition and indigenous resilience. The narrative revolves around Major Edward, played by Edward Christle, a stoic figure dispatched by the British company to oversee deforestation efforts. However, the tranquility of the forest is disrupted as tensions escalate between the British soldiers and the Kumaoni and Garhwali people. The film intricately weaves together folklore, mystery, and guerrilla warfare, as villagers fiercely defend their land against the encroaching forces. As Major Edward delves deeper into the secrets of the forest, he becomes entangled in a web of danger and intrigue, where reality and myth blur. Led by the intrepid Lieutenant John and the enigmatic Ms. Elizabeth, portrayed by Andrew Johnson and Catarina Morais respectively, a covert expedition is launched to uncover the truth behind the mysteries of Gadera. Along the way, bonds are formed, alliances shift, and the true nature of the villagers' struggle is illuminated. With stellar performances by Shrish Dobhal, Rajesh Arya, Anil Ghildiyal, and Dev Singh Gariya, "Gadera" promises to captivate audiences with its tale of courage, sacrifice, and the resilience of the human spirit. Produced by Siddharth Rajkumar and Yogesh Vats, with Shantanu and Shourya Kashyap serving as executive producers, "Gadera" is slated for an exclusive release on Zee5 on 10th May. As viewers prepare to embark on this cinematic journey, the echoes of "Gadera" are sure to resonate far beyond the mountains, leaving a lasting impact on all who dare to uncover its secrets. .

HT Image
HT Image

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Gadera: Unveiling the Epic Saga of Colonial Ambition and Indigenous Resistance Exclusive Premiere on Zee5, May 10

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On