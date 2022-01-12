Gauahar Khan slams woman for throwing fruits from vendor’s cart in viral video, offers to buy it all: ‘Loser’

Gauahar Khan, known for being widely outspoken on social media, has reacted to a viral video of an incident from Bhopal. The video, doing rounds on the internet, shows a visibly angry woman throwing fruits from a vendor’s cart and smashing them on the road.

The video, shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, prompted a reaction from Gauahar, who called the woman a ‘loser’, slamming her for her behaviour. She also asked for the details of the fruit seller to be shared with her, saying she wants to offer financial help.

“What a high-headed loser. Shame on her. Please help me with any info on the fruit vendor, I’d like to buy his entire cart for him, that she caused loss to. Name her and shame her,” read Gauhar’s comment on the Instagram post. In the comments section, Gauahar was hailed for her gesture with supportive comments such. “You're such tender-hearted person,” said one Instagram user while another added: “You have such a beautiful soul.”

As per reports, the woman started smashing fruits on the road after the cart allegedly brushed her car. The woman has reportedly been identified as a university professor in Bhopal, based on the sticker on her car but there's been no official confirmation of her identity. Bhopal Collector Avinash Lavania clarified in a tweet on Tuesday that the matter is being investigated by the district authority.

Gauahar also recently called out a Twitter user, who slammed diverse personal laws while speaking in favour of a Uniform Civil Code. “Hey loser! I’m a Muslim, and nobody can ban us from having our rights, India is secular, it’s a democracy, not a dictatorship like you would desire! So stay put in the comfort of your American status, and stop inciting hate in my country,” the actor wrote in her tweet.

Gauahar Khan, who had won Bigg Boss 7, also often tweets about the ongoing Bigg Boss 15. In some of her tweets, she has slammed Karan Kundrra for being a ‘bully’ and even bashed Tejasswi Prakash for being rude to show host Salman Khan.

Gauahar is married to Zaid Durbar and has featured in TV show such as Naagin 3 and Gathbandhan, among others.

