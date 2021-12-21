Gauri Khan gets early Christmas gift from Farah Khan, shares pic of handwritten note. See here

Interior designer Gauri Khan, wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Tuesday reacted to her early Christmas gift that she received from filmmaker Farah Khan. Taking to Instagram Stories, Gauri shared a note from Farah that she got with the gift.

Gauri Khan shared Farah's note that read, "Merry Christmas! We are sending you our favourite snack, these yummy cherries from Chile that we received from our secret Santa. Let's celebrate the joy of Christmas together and we hope that you love these Chilean cherries as much as we do. Love, Farah, Czar, Anya, Diva." Czar, Anya, and Diva Kunder are Farah and her husband Shirish Kunder's kids.

Reacting to the note, which appears to be handwritten, Gauri tagged Farah Khan. She also added the hashtag, ‘cherries from Chile’. A stemmed cherry was also drawn on the note.

Gauri tagged Farah and Tanaaz Bhatia.

Last week, Gauri had shared a video, her first since son Aryan Khan’s arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case in October. Currently, Aryan is out on bail. On the Instagram handle, Gauri gave a peek of her latest project, the new Falguni Shane Peacock store in Hyderabad.

She captioned the post, "A collaboration where design meets fashion for the new @falgunishanepeacockindia store in Hyderabad with the dream team @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock @tanaaz New designs, new city, same team....so excited for the continuation of this alliance. Can't wait to share more details!" Reacting to the post, Farah had commented, "So good to see back at work Gauri."

The Bombay High Court recently relieved Aryan from appearing before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every week. However, the court directed him to appear before Delhi's Special Investigation Team (SIT) whenever summoned.

Aryan, along with accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, were granted bail by the high court on October 28 in the drugs-on-cruise case. An NCB team busted an alleged drug party on a ship that was on its way to Goa at mid-sea.

Last week, Shah Rukh too had made an appearance, digitally, at a Hyundai India event, his first after Aryan's bail. The brand announced its new brand ambassadors and Shah Rukh congratulated them over a video message. Several pictures were shared online. However, it wasn't clear if the clip was a pre-recorded message or a live conversation.