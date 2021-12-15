Gauri Khan shares first Instagram post since Aryan Khan’s arrest in drug case. Watch her new video

Interior designer Gauri Khan, the wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, took to Instagram to share a new video. This is her first post since son Aryan Khan’s arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case in October. He is currently out on bail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gauri announced her collaboration with fashion designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock and shared a video. The clip began with glimpses of their meetings and then gave a look at Falguni and Shane’s new store in Hyderabad, designed by Gauri. AJR’s song Good Part played in the background.

“A collaboration where design meets fashion for the new @falgunishanepeacockindia store in Hyderabad with the dream team @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock @tanaaz. New designs, new city, same team....so excited for the continuation of this alliance. Can’t wait to share more details! @bottomlinemedia #gaurikhandesigns #falgunishanepeacock #collaboration,” the post was captioned.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in the day, fan clubs shared images of Shah Rukh’s first digital appearance after Aryan’s bail, at an event for Hyundai India. He addressed the new brand ambassadors via video conferencing. However, it could not be confirmed whether he came live or it was a pre-recorded clip.

Shah Rukh and Gauri have been maintaining a low profile since Aryan’s arrest. The 24-year-old was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 after a raid at an alleged rave party on a Goa-bound cruise ship. He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court after spending more than three weeks in Arthur Road jail.

Also see: Gauri Khan shares new pics of her show residence designed by her that blend luxury and elegance. See here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court allowed the relaxation of Aryan’s bail conditions; he will no longer have to mark his presence at the NCB office in Mumbai every week. However, he will have to appear before the NCB SIT Delhi as and when summoned. The court asked the central agency to give him a 72-hour notice for appearance. He has also been permitted to travel out of Mumbai on the condition that he submits his itinerary to the investigating officer of NCB Mumbai.