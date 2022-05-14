Gauri Khan tells Suhana Khan 'you did it'; Janhvi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan give shout-out to The Archies cast

Wishes and congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the cast and the team of The Archies since director Zoya Akhtar revealed the first look of the film on Saturday. The show, an Indian adaptation of the characters and stories from Archie Comics, is a Netflix original. It also marks the highly-anticipated debut of three star kids--Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film stars Agastya as Archie with Khushi playing the character based on Betty and Suhana as Veronica. Also Read| The Archies teaser: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda bring to life Archie’s world in Zoya Akhtar film. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several people from the film industry including Farah Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, and Ayushmann Khurrana showered love on Zoya's posts about the first look. Meanwhile, Gauri Khan took to her Instagram account to congratulate her daughter Suhana Khan and the team of The Archies, and wrote, "Congratulations… all the best to all the amazing kids and team of #TheArchies. And who better than @zoieakhtar to guide them through this journey!! You did it @suhanakhan2!!!!!!! (heart emoji)." Suhana reacted to Gauri's post by writing, "I love you."

Suhana's best friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor also gave her a shout-out. Sharing the teaser on Instagram Stories, Ananya wrote, "Just the cutest thing in the world!! Cannot wait." In the next post, she shared a still of Suhana from the teaser and wrote, "My little bird!!! I love you so much @Suhanakhan2 Suhaaf for life." She also shared the poster of the film and wrote "Obsessed."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shanaya, who will be soon making her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak, said she cannot contain her excitement after seeing the first look. Tagging Suhana and Khushi, she wrote, "Most special! Love you guys." She also shared a still that showed Suhana jumping in the air, and wrote, "Reach for the stars my baby sue." She praised her cousin Khushi in the next story, writing, "Go let your dreams blossom my baby girl." She also shared a still of Agastya Nanda from the teaser and wrote, "Can't wait to see you shine Aggy."

Reactions to The Archies' first look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Janhvi Kapoor shared the teaser on her Instagram account with the caption, "The cool kids!!" and also gave a special shout-out to her sister Khushi by sharing stills of her from the teaser.

Amitabh Bachchan gave his blessings to his grandson Agastya on his acting debut, writing alongside the poster, "Another SONrise .. my GrandSON..all the blessings Agastya .. love you." Agastya's sister Navya Naveli Nanda also shared the teaser writing, "The gang's here." She wrote to her younger brother, “Hey Jr. This is your moment. Don't let anyone take it away from you!! Love you! So much pride. Abhishek Bachchan also congratulated his nephew Agastya and his co-stars, writing on his Instagram account, "The next generation of actors! God bless you all. Work hard, stay focussed, stay humble and ever appreciative of all the love you all are about to receive. Agastya, my nephew, you make us all so proud. Love you! Now, enough said…. Get to work!!!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Filmmaker Karan Johar gave a special shout-out to The Archies, which also stars Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda. Sharing the poster of the film, he wrote, "I grew up with The Archie’s … and now with so much love in my heart I say the Archie’s grew up in front of me! I grew up with the maker of this new universe! For me this film will never be a film…. It will be a feeling… a burst of love … and so much pride."

He added, "Here’s toasting my favourite filmmaker Zoya Akhtar….for always chartering different territories with her every film… And to all the kids on this poster !!! Welcome to the movies !! We can’t wait for these debutants (heart emojis) love you guys! Riverdale is my bachpan ka pyaar!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film will be produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India. As per a release from the producers, “The film has the iconic gang of The Archies’ at the center of it, and perfectly matches the youthful energy, hope, and excitement of the sixties era.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON