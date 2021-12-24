Geeta Basra says ‘not the way you wanted it’ as Harbhajan Singh announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Actor Geeta Basra shared an emotional note as her husband, cricketer Harbhajan Singh announced retirement from all formats of the game. She said that he ‘had retired a long time ago’ mentally but was ‘waiting for the right moment’ to make a formal announcement.

“I know how long you waited for this moment.. mentally you had retired a long time ago but officially you were waiting for the right moment. Today I want to say how proud we are of you and what you have achieved! There is so much more that awaits you on this beautiful road ahead,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Geeta remembered the ‘fun and excitement’ of watching Harbhajan play, along with the ‘stress and anxiety’ she felt. She also talked about the ‘endless prayers’, understanding cricket better through him and celebrating all his wins and the records he created.

“Congratulations on an amazing career Bhaj...not many can boast of playing for 23 years!!! I’m so fortunate to have been a part of your journey through all the ups and downs and thankful that Hinaya got to see her Papa play (we were your loudest fans in the stadium),” she wrote.

“I know the end was not the way you wanted or planned it but as they say destiny is not in our hands... you played with grit, passion, fire and with your head held high! Wishing you more success and prosperity in life for the ‘doosra’ chapter ahead... the best is yet to come my love @harbhajan3,” she added.

Earlier in the day, Harbhajan took to Twitter to inform everyone that he was retiring from all forms of cricket. “All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you. Grateful,” he wrote.

Harbhajan is a veteran off-spinner who also holds the record of being the first Indian bowler to claim a Test hat-trick.

