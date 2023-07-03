15 years of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na: Genelia D’souza reveals Imran Khan was more comfortable with the other girl during audition

In her two-decade-long career, Genelia D’souza has done quite a few films, but the one that remains the most special for audiences has to be Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. As the romantic cult clocks 15 years, Genelia says that it was the “casualness, intent of simplicity, emotions, and songs that went deep with people and they enjoyed it.” The actor, who essayed the role of Aditi ‘Meow’ Mahant adds, “Everyone sets out to make a relatable film, but some connections go personal. Jaane Tu..Ya Jaane Na was a story of a lot of people and youngsters who have lived it or felt it.” Going down memory lane, the 35-year-old recalls some interesting tidbits.

Actor Genelia D’souza played the role of Aditi aka Meow in Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na that completes 15 years of its release on July 4.

I gave three screen tests before I finally got the role

For Genelia, playing the role of Aditi might have looked really effortless, but the actor recounts the multiple auditions and prep that went behind. “When you do an Aamir Khan production, you have to test to get the film. There were three screen tests that I did before finally getting the role. There was a month of reading and hanging out together. All of that really helped because we were friends before we knew it. It was such a natural process.

Imran was more comfortable with the other girl who was shortlisted

During auditions, besides Genelia, there was another girl who was shortlisted for the lead role opposite Imran Khan who played Jai Singh Rathore. “It was really cool as we were going to shoot the final screen test to see how it looked. I remember Imran telling me that he was more comfortable with the other girl, than with me. And then, when he went and saw it [his scene with me] on the screen, it was a totally different thing! It looked like we were best pals forever,” shares the actor.

Imran and Genelia, the bond continues

Even though Imran has quit acting, Genelia says they still share a great camaraderie and keep in touch. “Our kids are now in the same school, so we often catch up at the school.

80% of the film was shot during night

For those who would have noticed, the film was mostly shot in the dark and Genelia reveals it was director Abbas Tyrewala’s idea. “He used to say that ‘Love happens in the night, more than the day’, so our film was primarily shot in the night. Everyday, we would pack-up at 6am, chasing the night, hoping that the light doesn’t come in. Besides the two songs — Kabhi Kabhi Aditi Zindagi and Nazre Milaana — most of the scenes are night sequences,” she recounts, adding, “After finishing the shoot every morning, despite being so tired, the entire unit would dance on the film's songs.”

I’m very unlike Aditi now

While Genelia says she could totally relate to her character in the film back then, today she is completely a different person. “Aditi was very close to me back then. She was a firebrand, someone who spoke her emotions. I was young and just went with no makeup, all natural. So, it was just me and how I was. However, today, I am different from Aditi because I think before speaking,” says the mother of two, confessing that today, the film has attained a classic status but back then, “I didn’t even know what was happening”.