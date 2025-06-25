Mumbai, Actor R Madhavan on Wednesday said he feels blessed to have had the opportunity to play age-appropriate roles in romantic films whether it was “Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein” or his upcoming feature, “Aap Jaisa Koi”. Glad got to play age-appropriate role in romantic films: R Madhavan

Starring Madhavan as 42-year-old man Shrirenu Tripathi and Fatima Sana Shaikh as 32-year-old Madhu Bose, the film is a heartwarming drama that celebrates connection, companionship, and the beauty of discovering ‘Barabari Wala Pyaar’ in the most unexpected circumstances.

“I realised that it doesn't matter which age you fall in love. When you fall in love for the first time you behave like a teenager no matter where in which position you are in, you become like a teenager. Vivek has beautifully captured this tale of first time love,” Madhavan said at the trailer launch event here.

Looking back at his love stories of his career be it the ever-popular “Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein”, “Tanu Weds Manu” or “Aap Jaisa Koi”, Madhavan said few people get the opportunity to play their age in such stories.

“My journey with love stories started with ‘Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein’, in which I played a young man of that time and the way they express love. Also, my other film, ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ was an age appropriate love story.

"After so many years, I’m doing a romantic story which is age appropriate, and very few people get that opportunity. When I heard the story and I learnt that I’m playing a 40-year-old man, I felt it's good to show their love stories. It was a wonderful journey for me from ‘RHTDM’ to ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’,” Madhavan said.

“Aap Jaisa Koi” is directed by Vivek Soni of “Meenakshi Sundareshwar” fame and is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment. The film is set to release on Netflix on July 11.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.