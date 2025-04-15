Menu Explore
Gujarat man who sent death threat to Salman Khan turns out to be mentally ill

PTI |
Apr 15, 2025 11:31 AM IST

Gujarat man who sent death threat to Salman Khan turns out to be mentally ill

Vadodara, A man who allegedly issued a death threat to actor Salman Khan has been traced to a village in Gujarat's Vadodara district and found to be mentally unstable, police said on Tuesday.

Gujarat man who sent death threat to Salman Khan turns out to be mentally ill
Gujarat man who sent death threat to Salman Khan turns out to be mentally ill

The Mumbai police have issued a notice to the 26-year-old man, resident of a village in Waghodia taluka here, to appear before them, they said.

The Mumbai Traffic Police's WhatsApp helpline received a message on Sunday wherein the sender threatened to blow up Salman Khan's car with a bomb and assault the Y-Plus-protectee by entering his residence.

The Worli police in Mumbai subsequently registered a case against the then unidentified person under section 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and tightened security outside Khan's residence in Bandra area.

Following an investigation, the Mumbai police learnt the threat was sent by a person living in Waghodia taluka of Vadodara, district Superintendent of Police Rohan Anand told reporters.

"A team of Mumbai police, accompanied by Waghodia police, reached the suspect's house at a village in Waghodia on Monday. However, it turned out that the 26-year-old man, who had sent the message, is mentally unstable and his treatment is also going on," Anand said.

"The Mumbai police served him a notice for appearance and left," the official added.

In April last year, two motorbike-borne persons fired four rounds outside Khan's residence at the Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra area. Khan previously faced threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which warned him of consequences if he did not apologise to the Bishnoi community over the alleged killing of a blackbuck. Following these threats, the Mumbai police provided him with Y-Plus security. Weeks after the firing incident last year, Navi Mumbai Police claimed to have uncovered a plot by the Bishnoi gang to kill Khan when he travelled to his farmhouse at Panvel near Mumbai.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Gujarat man who sent death threat to Salman Khan turns out to be mentally ill
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
