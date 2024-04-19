 Gurinder Chadha announces new film 'Christmas Karma', Kunal Nayyar to play lead role | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gurinder Chadha announces new film 'Christmas Karma', Kunal Nayyar to play lead role

PTI |
Apr 19, 2024 01:08 PM IST

Gurinder Chadha announces new film 'Christmas Karma', Kunal Nayyar to play lead role

Mumbai, Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha on Friday officially announced her new film "Christmas Karma", a contemporary Bollywood musical, inspired by Charles Dickens' classic "A Christmas Carol".

HT Image
HT Image

"The Big Bang Theory" alum Kunal Nayyar will portray the lead role of Scrooge in the movie, which also feature a star-studded cast of Eva Longoria, Billy Porter, Hugh Bonneville, Boy George, Leo Suter, Charithra Chandran, Pixie Lott, Danny Dyer, Bilal Hasna, Allan Corduner, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Rufus Jones, Eve and Nitin Ganatra.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Chadha, best known "Bhaji on the Beach", "Bend It Like Beckham", "Bride and Prejudice", "Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging", "It's a Wonderful Afterlife" and "Viceroy's House", is also producing and writing the new movie, which will feature music written by acclaimed British singer-songwriter Gary Barlow, Shaznay Lewis and Nitin Sawhney.

With "Christmas Karma", Chadha said, the aim is to create a festive classic for "our times and for generations to come".

"By adapting one of history’s greatest novels - Charles Dickens’ 'Christmas Carol' - I am making a British film from my unique, original point of view but one that resonates with Dickens’ masterful statement on the human condition.

"I am blessed with such a great diverse cast and eclectic music team - the soundtrack will be banging, influenced by Gospel, Bhangra, Carols and classic pop songs. You will not be able to sit still," the 64-year-old director said in a statement.

"Christmas Karma" is backed by True Brit Entertainment, Bend It Films, Maven Screen Media and Civic Studios. Chadha, Celine Rattray, Trudie Styler and Amory Leader will serve as producers.

The executive producers include Zygi Kamasa, Anushka Shah, Paul Mayeda Berges, Sophia Pedlow and Hannah Leader.

Published in 1843, "A Christmas Carol" recounts the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly miser who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come. In the process, Scrooge is transformed into a kinder, gentler man.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Amar Singh Chamkila Review, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Gurinder Chadha announces new film 'Christmas Karma', Kunal Nayyar to play lead role
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On