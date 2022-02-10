Hansal Mehta is ‘sad’ that Rajkummar Rao-starrer Shahid is not on any streaming platform, calls it ‘personal tragedy’

Hansal Mehta has lamented about the fact that his 2013 movie Shahid, starring Rajkummar Rao, is not available on any OTT platform. The filmmaker tweeted about it on Wednesday about and called it a ‘personal tragedy.'

Rajkummar Rao played the titular role in the biographical drama, which was based on the life of lawyer and human rights activist, Shahid Azmi, who was assassinated in 2010 in Mumbai. Shahid, which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2012, had opened to positive response from both the audiences as well as the critics.

Hansal tweeted on Wednesday night, writing: “Sad that #Shahid is not on any OTT platform. I have no idea who owns the rights to the film anymore and where it’s original version even is. It is a personal tragedy for me and for all those who toiled to make this film against all odds. It is a tragedy for Shahid Azmi.”

Sad that #Shahid is not on any OTT platform. I have no idea who owns the rights to the film anymore and where it’s original version even is. It is a personal tragedy for me and for all those who toiled to make this film against all odds. It is a tragedy for Shahid Azmi. pic.twitter.com/13sKLALg3h — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 9, 2022

"Premiered at #TIFF2012, won two national awards, won numerous other awards, travelled the world and is rated 8.2 on IMDb. But NO TAKERS?" he wrote in a subsequent tweet.

One person commented on the tweet, “I was in fact searching for it few days ago and was indeed surprised to find out that it is in fact not on any OTT platform... can you do something to get it on one?” Another one said, “Easily one of the best movies I've watched. First of its kind, surprisingly underrated.”

Read More: Hansal hopes Sidharth's death 'isn't converted into a tamasha by some idiots'

The script of Shahid was co-written by Sameer Gautam Singh and Apurva Asrani, who also served as the editor. The movie was co-produced by Anurag Kashyap and Sunil Bohra in association with Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur under the erstwhile banner UTV Spotboy. Shahid also featured actors Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Prabhleen Sandhu and Baljinder Kaur in pivotal roles.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON