Hansal Mehta tweets he needs ‘urgent help’ in ensuring daughter’s safe return to India after school trip in Bali

Hansal Mehta is filming his upcoming movie with Kareena Kapoor in London. On Friday, he tweeted about his daughter, who was in Bali, and was facing difficulties in returning to India after a school trip. The filmmaker also tagged external affairs minister S Jaishankar in his tweet, and urged him for help in getting his daughter home safely. Hansal has two daughters – Kimaya and Rehana – with wife Safeena Husain. Also read: Hansal Mehta pokes fun at Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad, replies to her fan after 'flop film' jibe

Hansal Mehta tweeted, “Need help urgently. My daughter is in Bali on a school trip and has lost her OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) card. She needs to travel back to India tomorrow or might get stranded. Please help @DrSJaishankar.” The external affairs minister, or ministry of external affairs officials from India or Bali, are yet to responded to Hansal’s tweet. The filmmaker is often critical of the government, and expresses his political views on social media.

Some Twitter users tried helping Hansal and gave him some leads in ensuring his daughter’s safe return to India. “Kindly contact the hon'ble vice consul for the consular and administration of the Consulate General of India, Bali, Indonesia at +62 81139 90996, via WhatsApp Messenger, please,” responded a person. Another Twitter user tagged the official spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs, and wrote, “Could you please help.”

Hansal has been shooting his next film starring Kareena in London. Details and title of this film have been kept under wraps. Kareena, who will play the role of a detective in the thriller, was joined by her son Jehangir Ali Khan during the shoot in the UK. Meanwhile, Hansal was recently in news after a Twitter user accused him of ‘giving Kangana Ranaut a flop film’. The filmmaker had shot back with a jibe at the actor’s last release, Dhaakad.

Hansal had directed Kangana Ranaut in Simran (2017). He has since called working with the actor a ‘massive mistake’. In September, while responding to his tweet about Brahmastra’s high ticket sales and long queues outside theatres, a Twitter user had said, “Shame on you. You gave a flop film to Kangana.” In response, Hansal had written, “Yeah. I shouldn’t have made Dhaakad.”

