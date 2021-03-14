In his over 30-year career, Aamir Khan’s filmography boasts of variety. A major highlight in his career has also been working with child actors. Be it the loveable school music teacher in Taare Zameen Par (2007) or the strict father and wrestling coach in Dangal (2016), time and again, Khan has proved that he can have a good onscreen chemistry with his much younger co-actors. On his 56th birthday, let’s hear what some of them have to say about Khan.

Darsheel Safary (co-star in Taare Zameen Par 2007)

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: His much younger co-stars talk about Mr Perfectionist

What happens is that when you have been a parent yourself, it definitely helps. You know how to handle kids and so that is one why he was so good working on the films. The film was a life defining experience for me. That set a tone for me and my career. Whenever now I am stuck at something at work, I go back to that shooting experience and remember what Aamir uncle told me during the making of the film. At that time a lot of things that he told me , I could not understand because I was so young but now I do. The experience of working with me helps me even today. I am just grateful that at such an early age I was exposed to his greatness.

Ritvik Sahore (co-star in Dangal)

It was surreal. I have grown up watching him and Dangal just happened and I can’t be more thankful for this opportunity. I was obviously very conscious in front of him. But he made sure that he made everyone comfortable. He had seen Feraari and he talked about that. Hoe I wish I could imbibe so much from him in my career. He is always on time. He is so dedicated and passionate about his work. Even after so many years of working, he still has the same zeal as a new actor. That is infectious that energy, that passion to nail everything and do everything with utmost perfection.

Ali Haji (co-star in Fanaa, 2006)

It was excellent working with him. It was a dream come true for any kid and it still would be. I think the idea sometimes is that you are working with a star but when you are on set with Aamir Khan he is one of the most easy going people. He is so much about making sure that the film is done justice to the story, the scene, there is no real air, he would sit with me and discuss the scenes. He is so passionate despite being in that position in his career. I think I was just blown away by that. He is a real multi-tasker, he is very alert and extremely focused. I had a fabulous time working with him.