Happy with comedy tag but hungry for more: Soma Rathod

Playing a veteran in Bhabhi Ghar Par Hain, actor Soma Rathod feels blessed to get immense fame on TV but at the same time she wants makers to experiment with her in genres other than comedy.

On her visit to Ayodhya and Lucknow, she says, “I want makers to experiment with me through different characters like a godmother, Thakurain, out-and-out negative role, or a very emotional character, who makes people shed tears. I am okay with the tag of a mother but there are many shades other than comedy zone! The problem is that when a character becomes too popular, sab aapko ek hi chashme se dekhne lagte hain!”

The actor says that putting on weight was intentional. “I am mid-weight, neither slim nor fat, due to which I faced a lot of rejection hearing ‘aap thodi moti hoti to aapko kaam mil jata’. So, kha-pee kar weight badha liye and it clicked for me. I have no desire to look very beautiful and hot! I am 41 but I have played mother to people (Rohitash Gaud, 55) who are much older to me. In fact, I am happy playing a mother and that’s how I have pitched myself as an actor.”

Soma Rathod (Instagram)

Telling us about her journey, she says, “I have been struggling in the industry since 2005 but I started getting work three years after. Things changed for me with Lapataganj (2010) and since then I did many works but Bhabiji… and Jajaji Chhat Parr Hain took it to another level and made me a household name.”

She is happy that she has started getting offers for OTT which are in a little different zone but they are yet to be locked. “In TV, sadly, it’s really very difficult to break that mould. I wish to do more films and series. At times it gets monotonous and hectic on TV but it’s fine as honestly that’s my identity and Ammaji gave me my name-fame.”

On her visit to Ayodhya, she says, “I had visited Ayodhya for the first time some 3-4 years back and there is something so special about it that it immediately became my favourite destination. I fell in love with the vibe of the city and its loving people. I was there for an event and must have at least got some 500 photos clicked by natives there and the warmth I got from them was unparalleled. Yesterday, I again went to the temple town to seek blessings.”

On her return, she came to Lucknow where she shot second film Pyar Main Thoda Twist, starring Mukesh J Bharti and Richa Mukherjee, in the pre-pandemic phase. “My first film was Satrangee Parachute (2011) where I play Sanjay Mishra’s wife. It was released alongside Saat Khoon Maaf but did not work much. This time, we shot in a village on the city outskirts where I play a poor rural woman.”

She has done stand-up shows as well. “I tried stand-up with Kapil Sharma’s show Laughter Ke Fatkey and Comedy Circus but that’s not my forte. I love to dance but not good enough to be in a reality show, so let’s see what comes my way,” she said.