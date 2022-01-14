Harnaaz Sandhu gets ‘starstruck’ by Priyanka Chopra while visiting Empire State Building. See pic

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu posted a picture of herself standing in front of actor Priyanka Chopra's photo at the Empire State Building. Harnaaz is currently in New York.

In the photo shared on her Instagram Stories, Harnaaz can be seen wearing her crown and smiling while looking at Priyanka's photo and posing with it. She captioned the photo, “Yesterday at Empire State building got starstruck by Priyanka Chopra.”

Harnaaz Sandhu shares a picture on Instagram.

Priyanka's picture is from her 2016 visit to the Empire State Building. She went to the skyscraper to promote her show Quantico.

Harnaaz had earlier spoken about how she is inspired by Priyanka. Last month, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Harnaaz was asked to name a celebrity, whose biopic she would want to feature in. Harnaaz said, "Priyanka Chopra. I would love to love to be part of that. I think she has inspired me throughout her journey and she will keep on inspiring millions of us."

Recently, a video of Harnaaz, from the time when she won the Miss Diva 2021 title, emerged online. In the clip, Harnaaz said, “I love Priyanka Chopra. So whatever lessons I can learn from her is nevertheless. So I will always choose Priyanka.”

After winning the Miss Diva title, Harnaaz told Rediff that she wants to follow Priyanka's footsteps. She said, “Priyanka Chopra has been my biggest inspiration. She has created her own brand and represented India not only in beauty pageants but also through her acting and singing talent. She has made India proud and I am hoping to follow her footsteps and bring glory back the way she did.”

In an interview with Fox5, Priyanka said that she is very excited about Harnaaz's Miss Universe win: “I was very excited about it. The last time India had a Miss Universe was Lara Dutta in the year 2000. That was the year that I won Miss World as well. She (Harnaaz) has brought home the crown after 21 years and she is 21, so she was born in the year that I won Miss World. I’m so excited for her and I hope this is the beginning of an incredible journey. She’s very smart and gorgeous, obviously, and I’m very excited for her.”

Back in December, when Harnaaz won the title of Miss Universe 2021, Priyanka congratulated her on Instagram. Sharing a video of the moment when the host announced Harnaaz's name as Miss Universe 2021, Priyanka penned a note for her. She wrote, “And the new Miss Universe is.. Miss India.” She added, “Congratulations @harnaazsandhu_03 (for) bringing the crown home after 21 years.”

