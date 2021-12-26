Harnaaz Sandhu is open to Catwoman movie after meowing like a cat at Miss Universe: 'Why not?'

Harnaaz Sandhu, after meowing at the Miss Universe pageant earlier this month, has said that she'd be open to portraying the role of Catwoman if the opportunity comes to her. Harnaaz purred at the contest at host Steve Harvey's request.

The Miss Universe 2021 winner had previously expressed her wish to become a successful actor in the future. She has already starred in a few projects, including making a cameo in the Colors show Udaariyaan.

When asked if she'd be DC character, Harnaaz told India Today, “Why not? I am a person who is a strong advocate for women's empowerment and this is my vision. One of my passion is acting and breaking the stereotypes at the same time by choosing strong characters of what women are and can be. So, this will be the right thing to do.”

In the same interview, Harnaaz also addressed the criticism against Steve for asking her to do the cat impression on the international platform. She said that she didn't find the request inappropriate and added, “I am happy that Steve, such a spontaneous and wonderful personality (one of my favourite personalities as well) asked me such a question that I could be myself on the stage and I got to showcase one of my big talents.”

Miss Universe ceremony was held at Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel. Harnaaz was competing against Lalela Mswane from South Africa and Nadia Ferreira from Paraguay. Harnaaz brought home the Miss Universe crown 21 years after Lara Dutta won it in 2000. She was showered with congratulatory messages from Lara, Sushmita Sen, Priyanka Chopra and others.

Harnaaz returned returned to India a few days after winning the crown and was spotted at the airport waving the Indian flag. Harnaaz has already signed two Punjabi movies.

