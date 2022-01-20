Have a lump in my heart seeing my friend Sania Mirza retire, says Neha Dhupia

She has been close to Sania Mirza, and the two were there throughout each other’s pregnancy, too. Neha Dhupia has mixed feelings about her friend announcing her plans to retire from tennis.

“You never lose your star players. I feel the biggest contribution Sania has made to Indian tennis and somebody who won Grand Slams, is also especially for women’s tennis and women in international sports. We cannot restrict her accolades to just tennis, she has inspired one too many,” says the 41-year-old, confessing that she had “a lump” in her heart when she got to know about Mirza’s decision.

“When you see your friend and an international star making announcements like these, you do feel this way because of how much they have achieved,” Dhupia gets emotional.

Calling her “unstoppable” ever since she first picked up the racquet, the actor also praises how she came back stronger after becoming a mother. “She has inspired us in so many ways, and I am so proud to call her my friend. Even at a personal level, I have seen so much I get inspired by. We don’t get to meet that often (due to the pandemic), but we had our first babies at the same time, my Mehr and her son, Izhaan. We were talking each other through it. Every step of the way, she has been a great athlete and a wonderful mom. I am happy we have her in our life,” says Dhupia.

She didn’t miss how Mirza also mentioned in her announcement that she gets worried for her son’s health too in this pandemic. Dhupia shares, “The decision which Sanya has taken is best suited for what she is going through right now, and she will never make any faulty choices, I know her.”