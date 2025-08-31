New Delhi, Amid the ongoing controversy between Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh and actor Anjali Raghav, singer's wife Jyoti Singh said she has been trying to reach out to her husband to discuss "some family and political matters" but has been unable to do so. He should reply to my calls, messages, says Pawan Singh’s wife Jyoti Singh

Jyoti shared a post on her Instagram handle on Friday, which featured her alongside Pawan. Both have been married since 2018. Jyoti is the second wife of the singer, who was previously married to Priyakumari Singh.

"Dear husband Shri Pawan Singh Ji, for several months now, I have been trying to talk to you about some family and political matters, but you or the people around you have perhaps not considered it appropriate to reply to my calls and messages," the post began.

She recounted her efforts to meet him, including travelling to Lucknow and trying to see him during the Chhath Puja in Karakat. She alleged that he refused to meet her and told her to meet in Lucknow. She also stated that her father tried to meet him two months ago but received no positive response.

"What great sin have I committed that I am being given such a big punishment? My parents' honour is being played with...I have fulfilled my duty as a loyal wife, walking step-by-step with you. Now it's your turn to fulfil your duty...It feels very bad when you embrace people who have said many things against you and then come back to you, but when I want to share my problems, who do I tell, when my own family doesn't even consider me anything," she added in the post on social media.

Asked what made her post on social media, Jyoti said she has been trying to reach out to Pawan for a long time but has been unsuccessful in doing so, and there was no other way to establish communication.

"We had been messaging and calling him for a long time, but he was not responding. We had no other way to talk to him, so we took to social media. We want to talk to him through social media. He should reply to my messages and receive my calls," she told PTI.

The couple's relationship has been in the public eye since Jyoti filed a maintenance lawsuit against Pawan on April 22, 2022, in a family court in Ballia, seeking ₹5 lakh per month.

Pawan's lawyer, Hariwansh Singh, told PTI, the case is still pending in court and that the next hearing is scheduled for September 8.

The singer is also in the headlines for his recent video where he is seen touching Haryanvi actor Anjali Raghav during the Lucknow event. He has also issued an apology on Sunday after the actor shared posts on social media, citing how uncomfortable she felt during the incident.

After Pawan's apology, Anjali said she doesn't want to take the matter further.

