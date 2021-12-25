Here's what happened when Kartik Aaryan made a prank call to a fan

Kartik Aaryan was shooting in a college in Pune when he decided to make a prank call to a fan. However, the fan easily recognised him.

In a video shared online, Kartik could be seen holding a phone as he gave his location over the call. The crowd around the actor prompted him to say, “Symbi Eats” which he did. Kartik then asked, “Kartik Aaryan kaha hai (Where is Kartik Aaryan),” while enacting as if he is looking for someone. Symbi Eats is an on-campus, subsidized canteen in the premises of Symbiosis Institute of Technology.

The actor then asked a boy his name, and said over the phone call, “Yash bol raha hu, Kartik Aaryan kaha hai (This is Yash speaking, where is Kartik Aaryan)?” However, the girl on the other side of the phone call recognised his voice and asked, “Hello! Is it Kartik Aaryan?”

He responded with, “yes,” and she shouted, “what?” leaving the crowd in splits. Kartik then informed her again about his location. The video was shared on a paparazzi account.

Kartik Aaryan has been in Pune since a few days and has been sharing pictures on Instagram. On Friday, he shared a picture of himself, posing in front of Symbiosis Medical College for Women. He captioned his post, “Koki Bhai Mbbs.”

Earlier this month, Kartik was in Delhi to shoot for Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada. He shared videos and pictures from his visit to the national capital. Posting a video of himself enjoying the winters in Delhi, Kartik wrote on his Instagram Story, “Dilli ki sardi me dhuein nikal rahe hain (I am freezing in Delhi winters)."

The first leg of Shehzada shoot began in October in Mumbai. Shehzada also features Kriti Sanon. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S. Radha Krishna, and Aman Gill, Shehzada will hit theatres on November 4, 2022.

