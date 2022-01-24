Here’s why Sonnalli Seygall took up a new form of yoga amid Covid crisis

As a fitness enthusiast Sonnalli Seygall believes that when the times get tough, it is all the more important to focus on health and well-being especially with this current scenarios with the pandemic.

The actor, who has been shooting her next projects in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, decided to use the opportunity to learn a new form of yoga during her stay there.

Sonnalli Seygall doing Acroyoga

“Rishikesh is known as the land of yoga and here at every corner you have a yoga school. I just chanced upon Acroyoga, which involves more than one person and is a combination of yoga and acrobatics. I happened to try it. I don’t want to blow my trumpet but I have never done a full class but I realised I am good at it. For me it was all about letting go. Given the Covid crisis, I thought it was a good time to try a new form of yoga,” she tells us.

Talking about the importance of mental as well as physical health in such times, Seygall says that one should not compromise in the either. What we do our mind, it manifests in our body, I also think that what we do with our bodies helps our mind,” she says, while adding, “Fortunately I have not got the virus so far. I don’t know a certain side of how to handle that. What I can tell people is to keep their immunity high. Stress causes sip in immunity and that is not helpful in these situations. I have not stopped my breathing exercises and there are a lot of things you can do to be mentally positive. I know it is hard but just live each day and that is the only advice that I can give in these times.”

In terms of work, Seygall admits that things have again reached a paranoia stage and everything is all over the place in terms of her schedule. “Everything has gone haywire, yet again and I literally feel like I am back in April of last year. I had a full work schedule planned. I had a work event in Dubai which got cancelled, a shoot got postponed, a wedding in Agra got pushed. It is that uncertain…you could be planning something but it can change overnight. We have all got used to all this uncertainty,” she ends.