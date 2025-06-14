Housefull 5 box office collection day 9: Akshay Kumar film sees hike on 2nd Saturday; collects 141 crore

Housefull 5 box office collection day 9: Tarun Mansukhani’s Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez and Soundarya Sharma-starrer Housefull 5 released on 6 June and has held its own at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected ₹141.8 crore net in India in its 9-day run. (Also Read: Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection day 8: Akshay Kumar film brings in over ₹200 crore after beating Sikandar) Housefull 5 box office collection day 9: Akshay Kumar plays one of the leads in the comedy film. (AFP)

Housefull 5 box office collection

The trade website reports that Housefull 5 made an estimated ₹8.55 crore net in India on its second Saturday, taking its total collection to approximately ₹141.8 crore. The film collected ₹127.25 crore in its first week and brought in ₹6 crore on its second Friday. The film has crossed the ₹200 crore mark worldwide.

Despite it being the film’s second week, the audience still seems interested. The film had an overall occupancy of 16.39% and over 20% occupancy in both afternoon and evening shows. Surprisingly, the film is doing well in Chennai, with a 29.67% occupancy, even better than Mumbai and Delhi’s 18% and 19%, respectively.

About Housefull 5

Housefull 5 is the fifth instalment in a long-standing comedy franchise that began in 2010. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Sajid Khan directed the first two films, while he shared credit with Farhad Samji for the third film. Farhad directed the fourth film, and Tarun directed the latest. The film has two different climaxes with different killers depending on the theatre it’s watched at. Akshay and Riteish have starred in all five films, while Abhishek starred in Housefull 3 before this.

Housefull 5 is a whodunit which tells the story of three men named Jolly who are named suspects in the murder case of a rich billionaire. Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever also star in it.