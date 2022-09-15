Brahmastra's Dev and Amrita have a very personal connection to Ayan Mukerji's real life. Here’s how

Brahmastra Part One-Shiva is successfully running in theatres. The film, part one of a planned trilogy and the foundation of a new cinematic universe, not only builds a new world but also leaves a lot of Easter eggs for fans. While most such hints are for the movie universe itself, several others have connections to real life as well. One such connection is of the names of the parents of Ranbir Kapoor’s character Shiva with director Ayan Mukerji’s personal life. Also read: Brahmastra post-film scene: Reddit is sure this actor will play Dev in Part 2

Spoilers for Brahmastra ahead!

The film focuses on Shiva, played by Ranbir Kapoor, an orphan who finds himself embroiled in a battle between the forces of good and evil for the all-powerful celestial weapon brahmastra. It is later revealed that Shiva’s parents were members of an ancient order called Brahmansh that is responsible for the protection and safekeeping of the celestial weapons--the astras.

The secret that Deepika Padukone plays Shiva’s mother Amrita in a fleeting cameo is already out. However, the film introduces his other parent Dev as well. Like Amrita, Dev is also a member of Brahmansh. The names chosen for Shiva’s parents--two pivotal characters in the trilogy--have a meaning behind them, one which is connected to Ayan Mukerji’s real life.

Dev and Amrita actually draw inspiration from Ayan Mukerji’s parents themselves. Eagle-eyed viewers immediately connected that Ayan’s parents are named Deb and Amrit Mukherjee. Deb Mukherjee is a an actor and filmmaker, who has worked in both the Hindi and Bengali film industries, having appeared in films like Abhinetri, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, and Kaminey.

Given that the film’s epilogue reveals that Brahmastra Part Two will be called Dev, it is safe to assume Dev and Amrita will play major roles in the film. And since Amrita has been revealed to be played by Deepika, fans are speculating she will return for a much meatier role in the sequel. Speculations are also rife that Brahmastra 2 will have Ranveer Singh in Dev’s role but nothing has been confirmed by Ayan just as yet.

