How Zeishan Quadri deals with brutal reviews which come his way

Zeishan Quadri has had a busy 2021. On one hand, he saw the release of his web show Your Honour season 2, and then shot for filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s next in Dubai with co-star Shahid Kapoor. The writer-actor has another film lined up in which he plays the antagonist.

So is the Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), Meeruthiya Gangsters shifting his focus towards acting now?

“Writing is something which has hundreds of subjects to choose from. In acting, it totally depends on what comes to you, and whether it suits you or not. When it comes to writing, I have written most of my work individually, it is my call. Acting mein bauhaut cheezein involved hoti hain, so my focus is writing, but I do acting as well,” the 38-year-old makes it clear.

Having dabbled in both the departments, Quadri says there are two kinds of reviews that he has gotten used to — one which people close to you have to offer, and the second is what gets written about you.

He continues, “For me, the reviews from my people matter a lot. They are dead honest, on the face. They tell me everything related to me. But I do follow reviews of good critics, so that I can control those things in the future which weren’t good.”

But he is also aware of the extreme criticism which is neither constructive nor in a good taste.

Recalling the time when he experienced that, he shares, “I will give you an example. One of my films got two stars when it released. I got fed up and said, ‘What bulls*** is this written?’. After two days, the same reviewer praised it. What’s the use? The first review did the damage. Either the first one was wrong, or the second one is.”

Following a friend’s advice that “zyaada dil pe mat lena”, Quadri admits that he is now learning to not take any feedback to his heart.