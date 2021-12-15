Hrithik Roshan’s tousled hair and smoldering gaze in new video make fans say ‘killing us with hotness’. Watch

Hrithik Roshan shared a new announcement video for Netflix India, in which he sported tousled hair, and asked, “Suna kya (Have you heard)?” The comments section of the post was flooded with compliments.

Television actor Kavita Kaushik wrote, “Wtf, itna haseen kaise ho sakta hai koi (how can someone be so good-looking)?” She added a heart-eyes emoji as well. Fans reacted as well, with many dropping heart and fire emojis on the post.

One Instagram user joked, “The boys and men unions have contacted me to convey to you to not raise the bar so high that you alone are at the top. Just Kidding… Awesome promotion ad/idea.” Another commented, “Aise nazarein na milenge dobara (I won’t meet your gaze again). Killing us with hotness and how!!! *DEAD*.” A third fan said, “This ‘suna kya’ caused the heart to take 100 flips in milliseconds … don’t do this ya Hrithik.”

Hrithik’s new video comes a day after he posted a bunch of shirtless photos. While Shahid Kapoor called him a ‘hard munda’, fans showered him with praise as well.

Up next, Hrithik will be seen in the remake of the Tamil hit Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. He has already finished shooting for the first schedule of the film in Abu Dhabi.

Pushkar and Gayatri, who directed the original, will helm the Hindi adaptation as well. The film explores how a police inspector’s perceptions of good and evil are changed after a notorious gangster voluntarily surrenders and tells him three stories. It is slated for a theatrical release on September 30, 2022.

Hrithik will also be seen in Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film, touted to be an action entertainer high on patriotism, stars Deepika Padukone opposite him and marks their first onscreen collaboration.

