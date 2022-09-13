Hrithik Roshan thanks people for attending trailer launch of Vikram Vedha, says he's 'surrounded by love'. Watch

Actor Hrithik Roshan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha. On Tuesday, he took to Instagram and shared a Reel from his film, Vikram Vedha's trailer screening. In the video, he is seen with cast and crew of the movie. He can be seen saying, “Every film has its own destiny, and it is very very lovely and beautiful to see that you are starting to believe it" in reference to the number of people who came to witness to the trailer. He wore a black t-shirt with black pants. (Also read: Vikram Vedha trailer: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan face off in brutal thriller that evokes memories of original. Watch)

He captioned the Reel, “To be surrounded by all your love is truly a blessing! Thank you to all you beautiful people for attending the #VikramVedhaTrailer preview and empowering us with your love & cheer." Actor Preity G Zinta commented, “Wow!!! Cannot wait to see it “ and Sonali Bendre wrote, “Amazing.” One of his fans commented, “koi itna handsome kese ho sakta hai yrr” (How can someone be so handsome). Another fan wrote, “kon kon chal rha hai first day, first show dekhne?” (Who is going to watch the first day, first show). Other fan wrote, “This one is going to be epic.” Many fans posted heart emojis on the video.

Vikram Vedha is a film starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. The film also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi. Directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of their 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The original starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The Hindi version will release in theatres on September 30.

Hrithik also has Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone, in the pipeline. The action film is directed by Siddharth Anand. Fighter is slated for release in September 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON