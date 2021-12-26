Huma S Qureshi: It is a blessing that I can entertain people in these dark times

It has been two years of living with the pandemic, and actor Huma S Qureshi counts her blessings that she has continued to engage with her audience and provide them with content to watch even in such trying times.

“These two years have been difficult and it still is. We don’t know what will happen, so we need to keep working and keep doing whatever we can do and lift ourselves up and others also. As actors we are blessed that we can uplift the mood of so many people through our work. It is a blessing that I can entertain people in these dark times,” shares the actor.

With three releases under her belt — international film Army of the Dead, theatrical release BellBottom and web series Maharani, for which she recently got an award, Qureshi calls is a rather good year for her.

“I feel humbled to get an award for the role. To get it for Maharani is very close to my heart. I would say God has been kind. I have had my hands full with a work, releases and it really has been a special year. I almost feel rejuvenated with the year coming to an end. I feel satisfied. I feel that I worked hard and my work has been recognized,”she notes.

The 35-year-old says that she would like her career to be a mixed bag like it has been for her this year during which she did work across different mediums and languages.

“I have been inspired to do a lot of work internationally as well working with someone like Zack Snyder to understand how they look at films. That has been a great experience. I get to do a lot of small budget indie films, a lot of OTT and pure commercial box office films. I get to do everything. I am really spoilt for choice. As a performer when I can do all these things, then why not. I chase my own creative process,” she ends.